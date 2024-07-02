Google Announces Multi-Account Google Keep Support On Android

Google has announced several big changes to Workspace, including the ability to use multiple Google Keep accounts on large screen Android devices.

Google Keep is the company’s popular note-taking service, giving users the ability to save notes, images, lists, videos, and more. The company had previously enabled support for multiple instances on large screen Android devices, but has now expanded that to include multiple accounts.

Last year, we introduced multi-instance support for Google Keep on large screen Android devices. To take this a step further, we’re now allowing multiple accounts to be used at the same time on the same device in Keep. Having two windows open side-by-side enables better insight into your notes and gives you more ways to work with, display, and organize your content across multiple accounts. | Rolling out now to Rapid Release domains and Scheduled Release domains. | Available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.

The company also announced a couple of improvements to Gemini, one of which gives users the ability to ask for access via their Workspace account.

We’re introducing a simple way for Workspace end users to request a Gemini license from their admins on the Gemini for Google Workspace homepage. To send this request, Workspace end users simply select ‘Get Started’ from the Gemini for Google Workspace marketing page, then click on ‘Ask my admin’ and complete the request form. Super admins will receive this request by email, and from there they can choose to purchase a Gemini license in the Admin console.

Google says admins can disable these requests.

Gemini for Workspace also received some improvements to its usage reports.

Beginning today, we’re introducing additional updates for these reports: Usage reports are now available for Gemini Education and Gemini Education Premium customers.

Admins can filter usage reports by OU and Groups.

The updates, especially the multi-account access in Keep, are a nice improvement that should help improve users’ workflows.