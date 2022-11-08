Google and Renault Working on an Automotive Software Platform

Google and Renault are working on a software platform for future vehicles that is based on Google’s platforms.

The two companies are building on their four-year-old relationship and are looking to redefine automotive software by utilizing the power of Google Cloud and Android Automotive. According to The Verge, the companies want to create a “software-defined vehicle,” one that will send a steady stream of data to Google’s cloud servers for analysis.

As part of their expanded partnership, Renault is making Google its “preferred cloud provider,” although that only applies to the automaker’s Renault, Dacia, Alpine, and Mobilize brands.

While the two companies already worked together to bring Android to the automakers vehicle, this new deal will add far more advanced capabilities. For example, the software will create a “Digital Twin” of a vehicle using AI “for an easier and continuous integration of new services into the vehicle and the creation of new onboard (In-Car Services) and offboard applications.”

The expanded deal is a big win for Google as the company works to gain traction as the industry’s third-largest cloud provider. Many other automakers have gone with Google’s larger rivals.

At the same time, it remains to be seen if users will be comfortable with yet more of their data making its way to Google servers.