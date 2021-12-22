Google Ads was down Tuesday evening, impacting a large number of users.
Users started experiencing issues with Google Ads Tuesday evening. The company acknowledged an issue impacting its users.
We’re aware of a problem with Google Ads affecting a significant subset of users.
Just under three hours later, the company said the problems was fixed.
The problem with Google Ads has been resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. The affected users are able to access Google Ads, but may not have access to the most recent data.