Google Adds Translation to Gmail Mobile

Google has added a major new feature to the mobile version of Gmail, giving users the ability to translate emails.

Email translation has been a feature in the web-based version of Gmail for years, but the feature is now coming to users of the mobile app as well, according the company’s blog post:

For years, our users have conveniently translated emails in Gmail on the web to over 100 languages. Starting today, we’re excited to announce a native translation integration within the Gmail mobile app that will enable you to seamlessly communicate in a wide range of languages. To translate messages on mobile, simply select “Translate” on the dismissible banner and choose your preferred language.

Credit – Google

The feature is a significant improvement for mobile users.