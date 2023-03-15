Google Adds Generative-AI to Google Workspace

Google is bringing generative-AI to Google Workspace, continuing its efforts to catch up to Microsoft.

Google Workspace is the most popular cloud-based office suite and the company is looking to improve it even more with generative-AI.

We’re now making it possible for Workspace users to harness the power of generative AI to create, connect, and collaborate like never before. To start, we’re introducing a first set of AI-powered writing features in Docs and Gmail to trusted testers.

AI will help users by generating drafts and helping them overcome the dreaded “blank page:”

Blank pages can stump the best of us. That’s why we’re embedding generative AI in Docs and Gmail to help people get started writing. Whether you’re a busy HR professional who needs to create customized job descriptions, or a parent drafting the invitation for your child’s pirate-themed birthday party, Workspace saves you the time and effort of writing that first version. Simply type a topic you’d like to write about, and a draft will instantly be generated for you. With your collaborative AI partner you can continue to refine and edit, getting more suggestions as needed.

The AI will also be able to help users rewrite work to make it more appropriate for the intended purpose:

Finding the right tone and style can also be tricky at times. Perhaps you’re applying for a new job, or writing to a new supplier in a more traditional industry, and you need to adopt a more formal tone in your email. Or you’ve jotted down a few bullets on your phone from a recent meeting and want to transform them into a more polished summary to share with your team. For these common scenarios and many more, we’re adding new generative AI capabilities to help you rewrite. And if you’re in the mood to let AI try out a new playful voice altogether, you’ll be able to hit the “I’m feeling lucky” option in Gmail.

Interestingly, while Google is clearly working to catch up in the AI game, the company is also trying to establish itself as a responsible AI company: