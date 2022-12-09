Google Ad Manager Is Back Up After an Outage

Google had a major outage with its Google Ad Manager late Thursday evening, before fixing it more than two hours later.

Google posted the following message on its Google Ads Status Dashboard a little after 8:00 pm Eastern Time:

We’re investigating reports of an issue with Google Ad Manager. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Google Ad Manager, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.

Ad Manager is not delivering ads for the affected users.

A little more than two hours later, the company posted the following:

The problem with Google Ad Manager has been resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support.