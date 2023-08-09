Google Activates RCS and Encrypted Conversations in Messages

Google announced that RCS is now the default in Messages by Google, as is encryption for both individual and group chats.

RCS is the successor to SMS, providing features on par with Apple’s iMessage and going far beyond what traditional SMS can do. its features include group administration, file sharing, read receipts, end-to-end encryption, and more.

Google has been pushing RCS adoption, and is now making it the default in Messages, according to a support document: