Goldman Sachs: Trump Tariffs Burden US Firms and Consumers Most

As the U.S. economy navigates the fallout from escalated tariffs under the Trump administration, fresh analysis from Goldman Sachs paints a nuanced picture of cost distribution and lingering effects. According to a recent report highlighted in a post on X by trade economist Scott Lincicome, early data through June 2025 shows that foreign exporters have absorbed just 14% of the tariff burdens, while U.S. companies have shouldered a staggering 64%, and American consumers have borne 22%. This breakdown underscores how tariffs, intended to protect domestic industries, often cascade through supply chains in unexpected ways.

The analysis, drawn from Goldman Sachs Research, indicates that “protected” U.S. companies—those shielded by tariffs on foreign competitors—have capitalized on the environment by raising their own prices. This opportunistic pricing has amplified inflationary pressures, with consumers facing the brunt. Lincicome’s post, accessible here, notes that price increases for consumers could surge to 70% through the fall, exacerbating household budgets already strained by broader economic headwinds.

Uneven Burden on Businesses

Delving deeper, Goldman Sachs economists project that these tariffs will not only inflate costs but also disrupt corporate earnings. In a February 2025 article from Goldman Sachs, analysts warned that a stronger dollar, potentially driven by tariffs, could erode S&P 500 earnings by up to 2% for every 10% currency appreciation, given that 28% of revenues come from abroad. This has materialized, with second-quarter earnings reports, as detailed in a July 2025 Goldman Sachs insights piece, revealing initial hits to profit margins, particularly for multinationals reliant on imported inputs.

U.S. manufacturers, in particular, face production cost hikes of 5% to 15% due to tariffs on imported materials, according to an April 2025 analysis shared by Lincicome on X. This competitiveness erosion is evident in overseas markets, where American exporters struggle against untariffed rivals. The Times of India reported just four days ago that similar tariff dynamics have prompted Goldman Sachs to trim India’s GDP outlook for 2025, highlighting global ripple effects that could boomerang back to U.S. firms through reduced export demand.

Consumer Price Squeeze and Long-Term Risks

For consumers, the tariff toll is far from abstract. Goldman Sachs estimates suggest that effective tariff rates could climb to 14 percentage points by year-end 2025, even accounting for unannounced hikes, as noted in a Seeking Alpha article two weeks ago. This translates to higher prices on everyday goods, from electronics to apparel, with low-income households hit hardest. An Economic Times piece from last week echoed this, citing Fitch Ratings data showing U.S. tariffs on Indian goods jumping to 20.7% from 2.4% a year prior, indirectly inflating costs for U.S. importers and, ultimately, shoppers.

Moreover, the uncertainty bred by tariffs is stifling investment. Lincicome’s X posts from May and July 2025 reference Goldman Sachs predictions of reduced capital expenditures, leading to a declining capital stock and lower per capita consumption over time. This long-run drag on productivity, including shifts toward less efficient domestic firms and diminished innovation, could shave U.S. GDP growth, as outlined in Goldman’s April 2025 tariff-induced recession risk report.

Broader Economic Implications

Industry insiders are increasingly vocal about ancillary burdens, such as compliance costs for small businesses. An August 6 X post by Lincicome spotlighted e-commerce entrepreneurs lamenting not just tariffs but the regulatory overhead, which could force layoffs and price hikes. The Wall Street Journal’s own reporting aligns, with companies like those in manufacturing sectors rethinking strategies amid tariff volatility.

Looking ahead, Goldman Sachs forecasts persistent dollar weakness if GDP slows, per an April 2025 article, potentially offsetting some export pains but not the core inflationary bite. As tariffs evolve, their true cost—far beyond revenue generation—lies in distorted markets and eroded growth, a cautionary tale for policymakers eyeing protectionism.