Goldman Sachs Looking to Exit the Apple Card, Offload to American Express

Goldman Sachs is looking to exit the Apple Card and savings account business, and is reportedly in talks to offload it to American Express.

While the Apple Card and its high-interest savings accounts have been a big hit for the iPhone maker, it’s been more of a mixed back for Goldman Sachs. The company was accused of discrimination in its handling of Apple Card applications before eventually being cleared.

According to CNBC, sources are saying the financial institution may be ready to check out and is in talks with American Express to offload its Apple business to that company.

As with most things Apple, none of the involved companies were willing to comment on the matter.