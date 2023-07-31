Gnome’s Developers Are ‘Rethinking Window Management’

Gnome’s developers are looking to revolutionize computer window management, a move that is sure to thrill some and anger others.

Gnome is the most popular desktop environment on Linux, known for its simplicity and general reliability. Much of that simplicity and reliability, however, come from Gnome developers removing many features that are usually found in traditional desktop environments, such as minimizing and maximizing window options. Gnome’s developers have never shied away from drastic changes and radical ideas in pursuit of their vision for desktop computing.

Their latest vision involves “rethinking window management” in an effort to bring the best of free-floating windowing environments and tiling window options. The default option, Mosaic, would look reminiscent of current free-floating window environments but with windows interacting in such a way that they don’t overlap each other.

Gnome Mosaic

From there, depending on the number and size of windows opened, windows can automatically move to a different virtual workspace or be tiled on the main one.

Gnome Mosaic Tile

The Gnome developers say they will release an extension to the Gnome environment that lets users play with the new features before they include them in Gnome itself.

Given how different the new proposal is, it’s safe to say there will be countless users that love the idea and an equal amount that hate it.