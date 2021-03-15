GM’s Newest Trucks Have Worse Gas Mileage Due to Chip Shortage

GM is shipping some of its trucks with missing fuel management components as a result of the global semiconductor shortage.

Semiconductors have been in short supply, impacting industries around the world. GM previously announced it was halting production at three plants due to the shortage.

The shortage is now impacting new vehicles rolling off the assembly line, according to Reuters, with some pickups being manufactured without components that make up its fuel management system. The missing components will contribute to the trucks getting approximately 1 MPG less than they normally would.

GM is taking the step in an effort to keep up with the demand for its pickup trucks, one of the company’s most profitable segments.

“By taking this measure, we are better able to meet the strong customer and dealer demand for our full-size trucks as the industry continues to rebound and strengthen,” said spokeswoman Michelle Malcho.

GM assures customers the company will still meet its US fuel economy numbers, even though the change is expected to last through the 2021 model year.