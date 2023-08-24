Gmail Is Adding Verification for Potentially Sensitive Actions

Gmail is adding additional layers of security, requiring users to verify their identity before allowing potentially sensitive changes.
Some Gmail settings and actions could make it easier for a bad actor to hijack an account. Examples include setting up a forwarding email address in the POP/IMAP settings; creating, editing, and importing filters; and enabling IMAP access.
Google says it will analyze such requests and ask for verification if the session is suspicious:
When these actions are taken, Google will evaluate the session attempting the action, and if it’s deemed risky, it will be challenged with a “Verify it’s you” prompt. Through a second and trusted factor, such as a 2-step verification code, users can confirm the validity of the action. If a verification challenge is failed or not completed, users are sent a “Critical security alert” notification on trusted devices.