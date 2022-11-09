Gmail Integrated View Will Become Standard by End of November

Google has announced that its “integrated view” will become the standard at the end of the month, with no option to switch back.

Google introduced its integrated view, one that pulls together Gmail, Google Chat, Google Meet, and Spaces. Users who were not fans of the change have had the option to continue using the existing layout, but Google plans to make integrated view standard by the end of the month.

The company announced the change in a Google Workspace blog post:

This will become the standard experience for Gmail, with no option to revert back.

The company makes clear its intention to continue developing integrated view and adding features: