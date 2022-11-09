Gmail Integrated View Will Become Standard by End of November

Google has announced that its “integrated view” will become the standard at the end of the month, with no option to switch back.
Google introduced its integrated view, one that pulls together Gmail, Google Chat, Google Meet, and Spaces. Users who were not fans of the change have had the option to continue using the existing layout, but Google plans to make integrated view standard by the end of the month.
The company announced the change in a Google Workspace blog post:
This will become the standard experience for Gmail, with no option to revert back.
The company makes clear its intention to continue developing integrated view and adding features:
When enabled, the new navigation menu allows you to easily switch between your inbox, important conversations, and join meetings without having to switch between tabs or open a new window. Notification bubbles make it easy to stay on top of what immediately needs your attention. When working in Chat and Spaces, you can view a full list of conversations and Spaces within a single screen, making it easier to navigate to and engage. When working in your inbox, you’ll be able to view the full array of Mail and Label options currently available in Gmail today. In the coming months, you will also see email and chat results when using the search bar, making it easier to find what you need by eliminating the need to search within a specific product.