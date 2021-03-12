GM Signs Deal With SolidEnergy Systems to Improve EV Range

GM has partnered with MIT spinout SolidEnergy Systems to improve EV range, thanks to an innovative type of battery.

SolidEnergy Systems has specialized in lithium metal (Li-Metal) batteries, instead of the current lithium-ion. By using Li-Metal, the batteries feature increased energy density. This allows similarly sized batteries to offer greater range. Alternately, smaller batteries could save space, while still providing the same range as existing, larger batteries.

“Affordability and range are two major barriers to mass EV adoption,” said General Motors President Mark Reuss. “With this next-generation Ultium chemistry, we believe we’re on the cusp of a once-in-a-generation improvement in energy density and cost. There’s even more room to improve in both categories, and we intend to innovate faster than any other company in this space.”

GM first invested in SolidEnergy Systems six years, and the company’s tech will form the basis of GM’s Ultium-based vehicles. GM first announced the Ultium Platfom, its next generation battery technology, a year ago.

The company’s moves come amid its transition to EV vehicles, promising its light-duty vehicles will be all-electric by 2035.