GM Shutting Down Indiana Pickup Truck Plant Over Chip Shortage

GM is shutting down its Fort Wayne, Indiana pickup truck factory for two weeks as a result of the semiconductor shortage.

Despite chipmakers’ efforts to boost production, the semiconductor shortage continues to take a toll on various industries, with automakers especially susceptible to supply and demand issue. According to the Houston Chronicle, this is now causing GM to halt production at the Fort Wayne facility.

“There is still uncertainty and unpredictability in the semiconductor supply base, and we are actively working with our suppliers to mitigate potential issues moving forward,” GM said Friday.

Unfortunately for the industry, there doesn’t appear to be a quick resolution in sight. In fact, the Russian invasion of Ukraine threatens to exacerbate the situation even more, as Ukraine is responsible for 90% of the neon gas used in semiconductor manufacturing.