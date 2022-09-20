GM Scores Contract With Hertz for 175,000 Electric Vehicles

GM has scored a major contract with rental company Hertz, agreeing to provide the latter with 175,000 electric vehicles (EVs) over the next five years.

Like most automakers, General Motors is racing to transition to EVs. The company has stated a “goal of 1 million units of EV capacity by the end of 2025.” It’s latest contract with Hertz is a major step in that direction, with a commitment to delivering 175,000 Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, GMC and BrightDrop EVs.

“It’s exciting that two iconic American companies that have shaped the evolution of transportation for more than a century are coming together to redefine the future of mobility in the 21st century,” said Stephen Scherr, Hertz CEO. “We are thrilled to partner with GM on this initiative, which will dramatically expand our EV offering to Hertz customers, including leisure and business travelers, rideshare drivers and corporates.”

“Our work with Hertz is a huge step forward for emissions reduction and EV adoption that will help create thousands of new EV customers for GM,” said GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra. “With the vehicle choice, technology and driving range we’re delivering, I’m confident that each rental experience will further increase purchase consideration for our products and drive growth for our company.”

Hertz’s wants to have the largest fleet of rental EVs in North America. Its deal with GM should help it achieve that goal.