GM Recalls Hummer and BrightDrop EV600 Over Battery Issue

General Motors (GM) is recalling two of its electric vehicles EVs) over an issue with their batteries.

GM relaunched the Hummer as an EV in 2021. The SUV’s size — one of the things that led to it originally becoming the quintessential gas-guzzler — made it the ideal platform to host the necessary batteries that power all EVs.

Unfortunately, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), GM has a problem with the seal on some battery packs in both the Hummer EV and the BrightDrop EV600:

General Motors has decided that a defect which relates to motor vehicle safety exists in certain 2022 model year BrightDrop EV600 and 2022 to 2023 model year GMC Hummer vehicles. The high-voltage battery pack enclosure in some of these vehicles may not have been properly sealed. If the pack enclosure is not sealed, water can enter the pack.

The report states that GM is aware of at least three instances of water entering the battery packs. In two such cases, the vehicles failed to start, while the third lost power while driving. The company is not aware of any accidents or injuries as a result of the issue.

Owner notification is scheduled to begin next month.