GM Kills Off Marketplace

GM has announced it has killed off Marketplace, one of its more innovative convenience features.

Marketplace was an app that allowed GM owners to purchase gas, food, drinks, and more from their in-vehicle infotainment systems. The company first unveiled the product in 2017, and it was a comprehensive way for drivers to access various roadside services. In addition to fuel, food, and drinks, drivers could make hotel reservations, as well as order curbside pickup. Marketplace was also touted as a way for businesses to more easily engage with drivers and potential customers.

Despite its innovative features, GM is killing off Marketplace, according to CNBC.

“We routinely evaluate our services to ensure they provide the best experience for our members. In this spirit, we have decided to discontinue our Marketplace services,” GM said in an email to vehicle owners.

It seems low adoption rate is to blame for the feature’s untimely demise, with one engineer saying activation was only in the “thousands.”