GM Finally Begins Production of the Hummer SUV

General Motors has finally begun production of the Hummer SUV, over a year after production of the Hummer pickup began.

Once the poster child for excess fuel consumption and…well…just excess, GM relaunched the Hummer as an electric vehicle. In many ways the platform was the ideal option for an EV, since the size of the vehicle provides plenty of room for batteries.

While the pickup version of the new EV began production in late 2021, The Detroit News is reporting that the SUV variant has just begun production, with the first orders slated for delivery at the end of the first quarter.

“This is just, I think, the most sought-after vehicle in the world right now,” said Duncan Aldred, global vice president of GMC and Buick. “It really is a super truck as we positioned it.”