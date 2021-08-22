GM Extends Bolt Recall to 73,000 Additional Vehicles

GM is voluntarily recalling an additional 73,000 Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUVs over a fire risk.

GM initially issued a recall for the Bolt in November 2020 due to a charging issue that could cause the high-voltage battery pack to catch fire. GM then issued a warning a month ago over reports that at least two Bolts caught on fire despite being fixed in the initial recall.

The company is now expanding its recall to cover all 2019-2022 Bolts, including the Bolt EUV.

In rare circumstances, the batteries supplied to GM for these vehicles may have two manufacturing defects – a torn anode tab and folded separator – present in the same battery cell, which increases the risk of fire. Out of an abundance of caution, GM will replace defective battery modules in Chevrolet Bolt EVs and EUVs with new modules, with an expected additional cost of approximately $1 billion.

The issue appears to be a manufacturing defect in the batteries LG supplied to GM, and the two companies are working together to rectify the problem and replace the batteries.

The recall impacts 9,335 2019 Bolts (6,989 in the US and 1,212 in Canada) and 63,683 2020-2022 Bolt and Bolt EUVs (52,403 in the US and 9,019 in Canada).

“Our focus on safety and doing the right thing for our customers guides every decision we make at GM,” said Doug Parks, GM executive vice president, Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain. “As leaders in the transition to an all-electric future, we know that building and maintaining trust is critical. GM customers can be confident in our commitment to taking the steps to ensure the safety of these vehicles.”