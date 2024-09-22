GM EV Drivers Gain Access to Tesla Supercharger Network

General Motors announced a major expansion of charging station availability for its EV customers, providing access to more than 17,900 Tesla Superchargers.

Automakers have increasingly been standardizing around Tesla’s Supercharger, building in support in newer vehicles and providing adapter plugs for existing models. GM has announced a new NACS DC adapter that will give customers access to the Supercharger network.

“GM’s ongoing efforts to help accelerate the expansion of public charging infrastructure is an integral part of our commitment to an all-electric future,” said Wade Sheffer, vice president of GM Energy. “Enabling access to even more publicly available fast chargers represents yet another way GM is focused on further improving the customer experience and making the transition to electric more seamless.”

The company says the new adapter will give customers access to more than 231,800 chargers in total.

With the addition of the Tesla Supercharger Network, GM customers will have access to more than 231,800 public Level 2 and DC fast chargers in North America – a number which will grow as GM continues to help accelerate the deployment of infrastructure in communities and heavily-traveled corridors through its various charging collaborations. GM approved NACS DC adapters will first be made available to customers in the United States, followed by availability for Canadian customers later this year.

GM says it will work with multiple suppliers to ensure customers can access the new GM approved adapter.

