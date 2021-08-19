GM and AT&T Partnering to Bring 5G to Vehicles

GM and AT&T are partnering to bring 5G to GM’s vehicle lineup right off the assembly line.

5G promises to revolutionize multiple industries, with its high speeds and low latency. Few stand to benefit as much as the automotive industry, with 5G seen as a crucial component of autonomous driving efforts.

GM and AT&T are working together to make that a reality by bringing 5G to GM’s lineup by the end of the decade. The two companies will collaborate on building out a high performance 5G core, with a focus on improved coverage of roadways, better over-the-air software updates, improved navigation and mapping, as well as faster music and video downloads.

The technology will begin rolling out in select 2024 models.

“Together with AT&T, we’ve brought unprecedented experiences to the daily commute, family road trips and everything in between,” said Santiago Chamorro, GM vice president of Global Connected Services. “As an in-vehicle connectivity leader, this rollout demonstrates our commitment to growth through software-enabled services and reimagining every customer touchpoint by enabling faster connectivity speeds to power in-vehicle voice-enabled services, navigation, and apps that our customers have grown to love.”

“By connecting millions of GM vehicles to our nationwide 5G network, we will improve the customer experience for existing services while laying the groundwork for the next wave of innovation including autonomous driving,” said Gregory Wieboldt, senior vice president, Global Business, Industry Solutions, AT&T. “We now connect more vehicles than any other carrier and GM has played a critical role in our success. We’re honored to work alongside GM to usher the next chapter of connected driving.”