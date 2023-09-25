Getty Images Provides Customers An AI Image Copyright Guarantee

Getty Images is providing customers a guarantee that its AI-generated images are free of copyright art, even offering to pay customers’ legal bills if they get sued.

According to MIT Technology Review, Getting Images is assuring its customers that its AI-generated images are completely free of copyright issues. Much like Microsoft recently did, the company is even promising to pay any legal fees arising from the use of said images.

“Fundamentally, it’s trained; it’s clean. It’s viable for businesses to use. We’ll stand behind that claim,” says Craig Peters, the CEO of Getty Images.

Peters says the Getty’s AI has been trained on the company’s own content, not on images of real people or places. This limits the AI’s ability to generate deepfake content at the heart of many legal and ethical debates around AI-generated content.

“The service doesn’t know who the pope is and it doesn’t know what Balenciaga is, and they can’t combine the two. It doesn’t know what the Pentagon is, and [that] you’re not gonna be able to blow it up,” says Peters.

Peters also called “bullshit” on the arguments some companies use when they claim they can’t effectively train AI models without using copyrighted work.

“I think there are some really sincere people that are actually being thoughtful about this,” he told the outlet. “But I also think there’s some hooligans that just want to go for that gold rush.”