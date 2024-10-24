Get Ready to Pay Full Price to Suspend a T-Mobile Line

T-Mobile is at it again, proving that is not longer the “Un-carrier” and has fully embraced its carrier status, with plans to charge full price when you suspend a line.

T-Mobile has long offered users the ability to suspend a line, a useful tool when a customer knows they won’t be using it for a month or two, but still want to keep their phone number. Traditionally, suspending a line cost the customer $10, but paused the line’s normal monthly costs.

In an update to its support page, T-Mobile announced users will now continue to pay full price for the line, even when temporarily suspending it.

You may voluntarily suspend your account twice a year for a maximum period of 90 consecutive days for each suspension. During a seasonal suspension, your account must remain current. You can suspend individual lines of an account, while other lines remain active. If you previously suspended your line within the last 12 months as a Seasonal Suspend, the option to suspend the line on My T-Mobile will not be displayed until the end of the 12-month period. While a line is suspended, you’re still responsible for paying your bill and if applicable, your monthly device payment and device protection charges. The account will be billed the plan’s regular monthly charge, including any data add-ons or additional features.

AutoPay discount will be applied while on suspended when an eligible payment method is used.

Suspending and restoring your lines is available through T-Life app and myT-Mobile.com.

Needless to say, the revelation is not going over well with T-Mobile customers. In a Reddit thread dicussing the change, one use said customers should just leave T-Mobile and then come back every six months to a year to benefit from new customer promotions, adding that T-Mobile deserves it with this kind of behavior.

“Its not even that they deserve it,” replied DismalPassenger4069. “They are straight up telling you to go else where and and take advantage of their new customer benefits. Come back latter and we will treat you like a new customer and give you all sorts of perks. Hell of a business model.”

T-Mobile has made a number of controversial moves since the company bought Sprint and John Legere was replaced by Mike Sievert as CEO. In many ways, the company is barely recognizable from the scrappy third-place Un-carrier that was hell-bent on treating customers right and proving how all the other carriers were getting it wrong.

Nowadays, many believe T-Mobile has moved into first place as the worst of the lot, in terms of how it treats customers.