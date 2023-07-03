Get Ready For Google to Scrape All Of Your Online Content For AI

Google has updated its privacy policy, making it clear that it views all online content as fair game for training its AI models.

As generative AI models have gained in popularity and usage, questions regarding how they are trained have raised difficult questions about copyright, content ownership, artistic license, and more. Google is certainly going to add to that controversy with its latest change.

First spotted by Gizmodo, Google has updated its privacy policy to say that all online content is fair game for training its AI models.

“Research and development: Google uses information to improve our services and to develop new products, features and technologies that benefit our users and the public. For example, we use publicly available information to help train Google’s AI models and build products and features like Google Translate, Bard, and Cloud AI capabilities.”

The new privacy policy is just the latest proof of what many people seem to forget — nothing you post online is truly private, and is no longer exclusively under your control.