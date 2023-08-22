Get Ready for Ads in TikTok Search Results

TikTok is rolling out a new feature that advertisers will love and users will hate: ads in user search results.
The company made the announcement in a blog post:
The rise of TikTok as a destination for search represents a great opportunity for brands to reach and connect with new customers. According to a study, 58% of TikTok users discover new brands and products on the platform, 1.5x more than other platform users.¹
That’s why we’re excited to announce the launch of the Search Ads Toggle, a new feature on TikTok Ads Manager that allows brands to serve ads in TikTok search results. The Search Ads Toggle leverages advertisers’ existing In-Feed Ad creative to serve ads alongside organic search results from relevant user queries.
With the Search Ads Toggle, brands can extend the reach of their campaigns to high-intent users who are seeking information relevant to their business, driving incremental engagement and revenue potential.