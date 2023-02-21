Get Ready For a Major Microsoft Teams Performance Boost

Microsoft Teams is on the verge of receiving a major performance boost thanks to a complete rewrite that should be released next month.

The Verge has learned from sources familiar with the matter that Microsoft has been completely rebuilding Teams, with a focus on improved performance. The new version is slated to have the 2.0, or possibly 2.1, designation.

Rish Tandon, former Microsoft Teams’ CVP of Engineering, teased these coming improvements as early as mid-2021:

Lastly, this architecture will help us add support for multiple accounts, work life scenarios, release predictability, and scale up for the client. It will be a journey but with #Windows11 we have taken key first steps. — Rish Tandon (@TandonRish) June 24, 2021

It appears the architecture change is finally paying off, paving the way for this current rewrite of Teams. Microsoft has already begun testing the new version internally, with plans to release a preview in March.

According to The Verge’s sources, “the app should use 50 percent less memory, tax the CPU less, and result in better battery life on laptops.”

Given Teams’ status as the most widely used corporate messaging platform, a boost this significant is good news indeed.