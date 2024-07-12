Germany Set to Phase Out Huawei and ZTE 5G Equipment

Germany is working to phase out Huawei and ZTE 5G equipment, the latest country to try to end its dependence on 5G equipment made by Chinese companies.

The US has engaged in a long campaign to isolate Huawei and other Chinese networking companies. The US has worked to eliminate Chinese equipment and components from US networks, and US lawmakers have pressured the country’s allies to do the same, with many following suit.

According to Reuters, Germany has been in talks with its own phone carriers to phase out Huawei and ZTE equipment from the country’s networks, with the initial focus on ridding Huawei from the core network of 5G data centers in 2026. The second phase would see the company’s equipment removed from antennas, towers, and transmission lines by 2029.

“The government is acting on the basis of the national security strategy and China strategy to reduce possible security risks and dependencies,” a government spokesperson told Reuters.