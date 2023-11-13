Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit
MediaTransformationUpdate

German Court Deals Blow to Netflix In Broadcom Patent Dispute

A German court has dealt Netflix a major blow, ordering the streaming giant to stop using H.265 video encoding for 4K streaming....
German Court Deals Blow to Netflix In Broadcom Patent Dispute
Written by Staff
Monday, November 13, 2023

    • A German court has dealt Netflix a major blow, ordering the streaming giant to stop using H.265 video encoding for 4K streaming.

    According to Next TV, a Munich court sided with Broadcom in a patent dispute, ruling that Netflix can no longer use H.265 for its UHD video streaming in the country.

    “Netflix has built a robust video streaming business that relies on Broadcom’s patented technology to deliver content to its users, and Broadcom is pleased to see this recognized by the German court,” said Broadcom VP Mark Terrano.

    It remains to be seen what measures Netflix will take, whether licensing the necessary patent from Broadcom or switching to an open source alternative video codec.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2023 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |