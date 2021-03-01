“If there’s going to be a battle (for EV market share with Lucid Motors) I would take Tesla because of the pure volume that they’re doing,” says Loup Ventures managing partner and founder Gene Munster. “I think scale is going to matter. When you fast forward a decade from now you’re going to see traditional car companies that have been around for a hundred years and their brands are still going to be around but they’re going to be a fraction of the company’s that they are today.”

“You’re going to see companies like Tesla and then potentially Apple getting into a car,” notes Munster. “It’s still not 100 percent clear what their direction is. But about Tesla versus Lucid, I really think about this matching up as Apple versus Tesla long term. That’s where all the sparks are gonna fly.”

Gene Munster: It’s Going To Be Apple vs. Tesla Long Term

Here’s a bit of Apple car design speculation: