Gates Foundation Likely to Shut Down in 25 Years

Bill Gates has shared his thoughts on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, revealing it will likely shut down in 25 years.

The Gates Foundation is “a nonprofit fighting poverty, disease, and inequity around the world.” Founded in 2000, the foundation is involved in addressing some of the biggest challenges facing mankind. The foundation has benefited greatly from Gates’ wealth, with Bill Gates recently donating $20 billion to it.

Despite its stature in the philanthropic community, Gates sees the foundation shutting down in the next couple of decades.

“The goal for the foundation is to run for another 25 years,” Gates said at the 2022 Forbes 400 Philanthropy Summit.

At the same time, Gates emphasized the foundation’s goals in the remaining time it has.

“Try and bring infectious disease, or all of the diseases that make the world inequitable, to bring those largely to an end, either through eradication or getting them down to very low levels,” he added.

By the time the Gates Foundation comes to an end, Bill Gates would be 91, and Melinda would be 83. It’s clear the two don’t want to trust the foundation’s future to someone else. Given how involved they have been in the foundation, it’s understandable they wouldn’t want to risk it going in a direction they would not have agreed with.