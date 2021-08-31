Gartner Names Oracle a Magic Quadrant Leader for Third Successive Time

Oracle has been named a leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises for the third successive time.

The Magic Quadrant in question evaluated 10 ERP providers to determine which one “reflects Gartner’s definition of ‘composable ERP’. This strategy delivers a core of composable applications and, as a service, software platforms that are highly configurable, interoperable, and flexible, in order to adapt to future modern technology.”

More than 8,000 organizations around the world rely on Oracle Cloud ERP. The platform provides one of the most comprehensive finance and operations capabilities, and self-updates every 90 days to provide the latest features. This helps customers remain nimble and adapt to new challenges and opportunities.

“We continue to see Oracle Cloud ERP set the standard and be both the driver and defining factor in our customer’s success in adapting to a dynamic business environment,” said Rondy Ng, senior vice president of applications development, Oracle. “Through it all, Oracle has remained laser focused on our customer-centric mission and continued to deliver the quarterly innovations our customers have come to expect. Gartner’s Leader positioning for Oracle Cloud ERP is an honor we share with our customers.”