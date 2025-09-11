Gartner Forecasts 35% VMware Workload Migration After Broadcom Buyout

In the rapidly evolving world of enterprise virtualization, a seismic shift is underway as companies grapple with the aftermath of Broadcom Inc.’s $69 billion acquisition of VMware in late 2023. According to a recent report highlighted by Ars Technica, Gartner Inc. predicts that by 2028, a staggering 35% of VMware workloads will migrate to alternative platforms. This forecast underscores mounting dissatisfaction among users, driven by sweeping changes in pricing, licensing, and partner ecosystems that have left many feeling alienated from a once-dominant player.

The report, detailed in the Ars Technica piece published on September 11, 2025, draws from Gartner’s analysis of customer feedback and market trends. It points to Broadcom’s shift from perpetual licenses to subscription models, bundled offerings, and a streamlined but restrictive partner program as key catalysts for this exodus. Enterprises that previously relied on VMware’s hypervisor technology for virtual machine management are now facing cost increases that, in some cases, have ballooned by factors of 10 or more, prompting a reevaluation of their IT strategies.

The Pricing Overhaul and Customer Backlash

Broadcom’s aggressive tactics have not gone unnoticed. As noted in an earlier Ars Technica article from October 2024, telecom giant AT&T Inc. accused Broadcom of proposing price hikes up to 1,050% for VMware renewals, a move that allegedly restricted vendor options and stifled competition. This sentiment echoes across industries, with channel partners and end-users voicing frustration over what they perceive as a “take it or leave it” approach.

Even as Broadcom attempted to course-correct—such as reducing the number of exclusive large customers from 2,000 to 500 in a December 2024 policy reversal, as covered by Ars Technica—the damage appears irreversible. Gartner warns that migrations are complex, multi-year endeavors fraught with risks like application incompatibilities and downtime, yet the financial incentives to switch are compelling for many.

Exploring Alternatives and Migration Strategies

Industry insiders are turning to a variety of VMware alternatives, from open-source options like Proxmox and Nutanix to hyperscale clouds such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. A The Register article from September 11, 2025, elaborates on Gartner’s advice, suggesting selective re-platforming to “proper clouds” could yield significant cost savings and operational efficiencies. For instance, AWS has introduced tools like AWS Transform for VMware to streamline migrations, as detailed in a July 2025 post on the AWS Architecture Blog.

Customer stories paint a vivid picture of the transition’s challenges and rewards. One executive quoted in a January 2025 Ars Technica feature lamented, “We loved VMware, and then when Broadcom bought ’em, we hated ’em,” highlighting the emotional toll alongside the financial one. Yet, firms like Ingram Micro, which ditched VMware in December 2024 per another Ars Technica report, demonstrate that while Broadcom’s revenues remain robust, the long-term loyalty of its user base is eroding.

Broader Implications for Enterprise IT

The predicted 35% workload shift by 2028 signals a broader rethinking of virtualization dependencies. As Gartner analyst Danielle Casey noted in a Broadcom News piece from two weeks prior to September 11, 2025, the rise of generative AI and agentic workloads demands more flexible infrastructures, potentially accelerating moves away from traditional hypervisors.

For Broadcom, this migration wave presents a paradox: short-term profits from higher pricing, but a potential loss of market dominance. Industry observers, including those cited in a TechRadar article dated September 11, 2025, argue that VMware’s woes could invigorate competitors, fostering innovation in areas like AI-integrated security and load balancing. As enterprises navigate this transition, the emphasis on strategic planning—assessing workloads, piloting alternatives, and mitigating risks—will be crucial to avoiding costly pitfalls.

Looking Ahead: A Fragmented Future?

Ultimately, the VMware saga reflects deeper tensions in the tech sector between vendor consolidation and customer autonomy. With end-of-support deadlines looming for versions like vSphere 7 in October 2025, as outlined in a July 2025 guide from Northdoor, more organizations may accelerate their exits.

While Broadcom continues to adapt—evidenced by its migration of cloud services to a new console in August 2025, per a VMware Cloud Foundation Blog—the Gartner forecast suggests a future where no single player dominates virtualization. For industry insiders, this period of upheaval offers opportunities to redefine IT infrastructures, prioritizing resilience and cost-effectiveness over legacy addictions.