Gap Turns To the Exec Behind Barbie’s Resurgence to Lead the Company

Gap has a new CEO, tapping Richard Dickson, the Mattel executive behind Barbie’s resurgence, to lead and turn around the fashion company.

Dickson currently serves as President and Chief Operating Officer of Mattel, with his appointment as Gap CEO effective August 22, 2023. In his role at Mattel, Dickson has been instrumental in reinvigorating Mattel’s Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Fisher-Price brands.

Gap is clearly interested in Dickson’s branding expertise as it looks to revitalize its own brand.

“Richard has invaluable expertise in areas critical to the work Gap Inc. is doing to strengthen the company for the long term. And we are thrilled to have his visionary leadership as the company redefines the future potential of Gap Inc. and its renowned American fashion brands,” said lead independent director, Mayo A. Shattuck III.

“Gap Inc. has a rich heritage, with brands that have great meaning in people’s lives. Amidst a deliberate and thoughtful search process, it became clear that Richard is destined for this role at this moment. His experience as a proven transformational brand builder and belief in the power of inclusivity, make him a perfect fit for Gap Inc,” said Bobby Martin, Chairman and interim CEO. “I’m incredibly proud of the organization’s commitment to the success of this company, as they are embracing operational rigor, regaining product and customer obsession, with an eye on modernizing the way we work, all of which becomes a strong foundation for what’s ahead.”

Dickson welcomed the opportunity to work with Gap and move the company its next era.

“Gap Inc. is a portfolio of iconic brands, known for having defined American style with bold thinking and making quality fashion accessible to millions. But it’s the work ahead that excites me most – the chance to work hand-in-hand with the teams to evolve Gap Inc. for a new era,” Dickson said. “Under Bobby’s leadership, the team has begun to truly reset the company for long-term success, establishing a new foundation that I’m eager to build on.”