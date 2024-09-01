Gannett Shutting Down Reviewed.com: The End of an Era in Consumer Product Journalism

In a move that has sent ripples through the media and tech industries, Gannett, the parent company of USA Today, has announced the closure of Reviewed.com, its prominent consumer product review site. The decision marks the end of a nearly two-decade journey that began in a college basement and grew into one of the most respected names in product journalism. As the media landscape shifts and challenges mount, Reviewed.com’s closure raises critical questions about the future of consumer journalism and the role of technology in shaping it.

From Basement Startup to Industry Leader

Reviewed.com’s story begins in 1998 when Robin Liss, then a college student, founded CamcorderInfo.com from her basement. The site was born out of Liss’s passion for technology and a desire to provide unbiased, lab-based reviews that consumers could trust. Reflecting on the site’s humble beginnings, Liss shared, “These photos are from 2003, my first year of college, when I partnered with B&H Photo Video to take 70+ cameras from their warehouse and take videos of a color chart which would become one of the first digital camera standardized shoot-off tests on the web.”

This rigorous approach to product testing set CamcorderInfo.com apart from its competitors and laid the foundation for what would eventually become Reviewed.com. The site expanded beyond camcorders to include a wide range of consumer products, all while maintaining the same commitment to ethics, independence, and scientific integrity.

“I’m sad to hear that Gannett is shutting down Reviewed.com,” Liss expressed. “Though I’ve not been involved for almost 10 years, I believe the company carried on the values of ethics, independence, and scientific lab-based reviewing that I made central to its mission.”

Gannett’s Acquisition and the Expansion of Reviewed.com

In 2011, Gannett recognized the potential of Reviewed.com and acquired the site, integrating it into its USA Today network. The acquisition was seen as a strategic move to strengthen Gannett’s digital presence and capitalize on the growing trend of online product reviews. Under Gannett’s ownership, Reviewed.com grew into a comprehensive platform, offering in-depth reviews of everything from home appliances to the latest tech gadgets.

Liss reflected on the growth and impact of Reviewed.com under Gannett’s ownership: “I’m incredibly proud of what we built and what the team grew under USA TODAY’s ownership. It was an amazing 20+ years growing from a camcorder website to one of the largest professional product review sites on the web.”

The expansion of Reviewed.com under Gannett’s leadership was not without challenges. As the digital landscape evolved, the site faced increasing competition from other product review platforms and the rise of AI-generated content. The latter would eventually become a significant point of contention, leading to the controversy that many believe contributed to the site’s downfall.

The AI Controversy and Its Fallout

In October 2023, Reviewed.com became embroiled in a controversy that shook the foundations of its credibility. Staff members publicly accused Gannett of publishing AI-generated product reviews on the site, raising questions about the authenticity and integrity of the content. The reviews in question were noted for their awkward, stilted language, and the authors attributed to these articles were found to be nonexistent on platforms like LinkedIn, further fueling suspicions.

Gannett responded to the allegations by denying the involvement of AI, claiming that the articles were produced by a third-party marketing company, AdVon Commerce, and that the original reviews lacked proper disclosure. However, the damage had already been done. The controversy not only undermined the trust that consumers had placed in Reviewed.com but also highlighted broader concerns about the use of AI in journalism.

Adam Ritchie, a prominent figure in the public relations industry, commented on the significance of Reviewed.com’s closure: “If Gannett is shutting down USA Today’s Reviewed.com, this is big news for consumer product PR. Along with NYT’s Wirecutter and WSJ’s Buy Side, these were the big three outlets-within-outlets in the commerce journalism space.”

The AI controversy served as a stark reminder of the challenges facing traditional media companies in the digital age. As technology continues to evolve, the lines between human-generated and AI-generated content are becoming increasingly blurred, raising questions about the future of journalism and the role of AI in shaping it.

Gannett’s Decision to Close Reviewed.com

On August 26, 2024, Gannett announced that it would be shutting down Reviewed.com, effective November 1st. The decision was attributed to a combination of factors, including the site’s reliance on search engine traffic and the impact of Google’s constant algorithm changes. In a statement, Gannett spokesperson Lark-Marie Antón explained, “The closure is a business decision influenced significantly by the fact that Reviewed relies heavily on search traffic and Google’s constant algorithm changes have degraded our current business model.”

The closure will affect 73 employees, and the company’s office and lab in Cambridge will also be shut down. The news has been met with disappointment and concern from those who have been associated with Reviewed.com over the years. Many have expressed their sadness at seeing the site close, while others have criticized Gannett for failing to find a way to sustain the platform.

“Technology journalism, and in turn, expert product reviewing, is helpful to consumers,” Liss noted. “But high-quality product reviewing is expensive and difficult to produce.”

The Impact on the Media Industry and Consumer Trust

Reviewed.com’s closure is more than just the end of a website; it represents a broader trend in the media industry where traditional journalism is increasingly being replaced by algorithm-driven content. The site’s demise highlights the vulnerabilities of media companies that rely heavily on search engine traffic and raises concerns about the future of consumer journalism.

Brian O’Connor, a leading writer and editor, expressed his skepticism about Gannett’s ability to innovate: “I would never trust Gannett to execute something innovative and new, even if it’s a copy-cat product. Completely unfair to the talented team of editors and writers who tried to make it succeed and will become just more victims of corporate incompetence.”

The closure also underscores the importance of maintaining journalistic standards in an era where AI-generated content is becoming more prevalent. As the boundaries between human and machine-generated content continue to blur, the need for transparency and accountability in journalism has never been greater.

The Legacy of Reviewed.com

Despite its closure, the legacy of Reviewed.com will continue to influence the world of consumer journalism. For over two decades, the platform set a high standard for product reviews, one that prioritized ethics, transparency, and consumer trust. Its rigorous, lab-based testing methods distinguished it from many of its competitors and set a benchmark for quality in the industry.

“The incredible team behind Reviewed.com will land on their feet and carry on the legacy of lab-based product reviewing and testing,” Liss expressed confidently.

As the media landscape continues to evolve, the principles that guided Reviewed.com—honesty, rigor, and a commitment to serving the consumer—will remain as relevant as ever. While the platform may no longer exist, its impact on the industry and the standards it set for product journalism will endure.

In the words of Susan DeCarava, President of The NewsGuild of New York, “We are deeply troubled by Gannett’s decision to shutter Reviewed. We are concerned for the future of dozens of workers represented by The NewsGuild of New York working at Reviewed and about the broader impact of this announcement on the media industry at large.”

Reviewed.com’s story serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges facing media companies today and the importance of upholding journalistic integrity in the face of technological advancements and corporate pressures. The site’s closure may mark the end of an era, but its legacy will continue to shape the future of consumer journalism for years to come.