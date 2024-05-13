Advertise with Us
GameStop Meme Stock Is Back

GameStop's stock was on a tear, thanks to the same trader who helped drive the company's stocks to unreasonable heights in 2020.
Written by Matt Milano
Monday, May 13, 2024

    • GameStop’s stock was on a tear, thanks to the same trader who helped drive the company’s stocks to unreasonable heights in 2020.

    Keith Gill, aka “Roaring Kitty,” sparked a GameStop trading frenzy in 2020 that saw the company’s stock significantly outperform its real value. Gill had encouraged day traders on Reddit to invest in the stock, driving its value up, and marking the start of the meme stock trend.

    Now, four years later, Gill has once again returned to social media by posting an image of a man appearing to sit up and lean forward in an alert stance. The post was Gill’s first major engagement on social media since he all but disappeared after testifying before Congress about the meme stock trend he helped create.

    In response to Gill’s reappearance, GameStop is once again taking off, with the stock jumping a whopping 74.40% as of the time of writing.

    It remains to be seen if the trend will continue, or if GameStop will quickly give up its gains.

