GameStop Kills Off Long-Running Game Informer Magazine

The US gaming industry has lost its longest-running magazine as GameStop kills off the venerable Game Informer magazine that has been a staple since 1991.

First spotted by Kotaku, Game Informer’s official X account announced the news.

The Final Level: Farewell from Game Informer After 33 thrilling years of bringing the the latest news, reviews, and insights from the ever-evolving world of gaming, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Game Informer. From the early days of pixelated adventures to today’s immersive virtual realms, we’ve been honored to share this incredible journey with you, our loyal readers. While our presses may stop, the passion for gaming that we’ve cultivated together will continue to live on. Thank you for being part of our epic quest, and may your own gaming adventures never end. Game Informer (@gameinformer) | August 2, 2024

Game Informer’s closure is the end of an era, as it was the last print magazine in the US gaming industry. According to Kotaku, the entire staff was laid off as part of the closure.