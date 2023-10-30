G7 to Unveil AI Code of Conduct

The G7 — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US — will reportedly unveil an AI code of conduct for companies developing AI models.

AI is one of the hottest, and most controversial, developments in the tech industry, with proponents and critics alike calling for regulation. According to Reuters, the G7 is poised to unveil an AI code of conduct on Monday, which will serve as guidelines for AI companies and their development.

According to a document seen by the outlet, the G7 will introduce an 11-point code that “aims to promote safe, secure, and trustworthy AI worldwide and will provide voluntary guidance for actions by organizations developing the most advanced AI systems, including the most advanced foundation models and generative AI systems”, the G7 document reads.

The code of conduct “is meant to help seize the benefits and address the risks and challenges brought by these technologies”.