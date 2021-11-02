Full Self-Driving Bug Leads to Recall of 11,704 Teslas

Tesla is recalling 11,704 vehicles over its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software, adding to the company’s ongoing problems rolling out autonomous vehicles.

Tesla has been struggling to make FSD live up to the hype. There have been a number of accidents, and lawmakers are calling on the FTC to investigate Tesla’s FSD claims. The company recently had to roll backa recent beta due to issues with the collision system registering fall positives and slamming on the brakes.

Tesla has now issued a full recall on 11,704 vehicles, describing the issue as “a software communication disconnect between the two on-board chips.”

A software communication error may, under a certain sequence of events, result in false forward-collision warnings (FCW) and/or automatic emergency brake (AEB) events.

The issue can result in the type of collision system false positives people have been reporting.

If the AEB system unexpectedly activates while driving, the risk of a rear-end collision from a following vehicle may increase. We are not aware of any crashes or injuries related to this condition.

The recall is certain to deal a blow to Tesla’s FSD efforts and will likely lead to additional calls for investigation.