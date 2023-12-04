Full-Quality Photos and Videos Come to WhatsApp On iOS

WhatsApp is finally delivering full-quality photos and videos for iOS users, although Android users are still left waiting.

WhatsApp currently downgrades the quality of videos and photos to preserve bandwidth. This puts it at a competitive disadvantage to iMessage, which sends media in its original quality.

WABetaInfo originally reported the news:

This enhancement finally allows users to quickly share photos and videos with their original quality, without the need of following multiple steps. A few days ago, WhatsApp has released the 23.24.73 update for iOS on the App Store. Thanks to the official changelog provided by WhatsApp, we discovered that this feature is finally rolling out to everyone with the latest update!

As 9to5Mac reports, users still cannot directly send photos and videos in full quality directly. Instead, when choosing something to sends, users must select Document > Choose Photo or Video, and then select the desired media file. Otherwise, a downgraded version of the media will still be sent.

Although not as straight-forward as iMessage, it’s still a welcome improvement for iOS users. Hopefully, Android users won’t have long to wait before the feature makes its way to them.