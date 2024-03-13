Fujitsu Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Applications Poised to Redefine Network Operations

In a bustling showcase of technological prowess at the Mobile World Congress, Fujitsu, under the leadership of Senior Vice President and Head of Wireless & Services Solutions Greg Manganello, unveiled a series of groundbreaking AI applications poised to redefine network operations. These innovations hailed as transformative, promise unprecedented efficiencies and capabilities for operators navigating the complexities of modern network management.

Kicking off the presentation was the Alarm Storm Detector, a sophisticated AI-powered application engineered to streamline network performance monitoring. Leveraging Fujitsu’s extensive expertise in network operations and cutting-edge AI technology, the Alarm Storm Detector stands out for its ability to accurately identify the root cause of network issues, sparing operations teams the arduous task of sifting through a deluge of alarms.

But Fujitsu’s innovation doesn’t end there. With a keen focus on sustainability and energy efficiency, the company introduced the Energy R app—a revolutionary solution designed to optimize network capacity while minimizing power consumption. Demonstrating a remarkable 20% improvement over its competitors, the Energy R app represents a significant leap forward in pursuing greener, more efficient network operations.

Both applications are integral components of Fujitsu’s VUR Intelligent Application Suite, a comprehensive platform aimed at empowering operators with AI-driven insights and operational efficiencies. As the company continues to roll out these pioneering solutions, its near-term strategy pivots towards predictive maintenance—an AI-driven approach to detect network degradation before adversely impacting operations preemptively.

Greg Manganello emphasizes Fujitsu’s pragmatic approach. It delivers tangible benefits to operators in the here and now while laying the foundation for transformative advancements in the future as the industry braces for the era of AI-driven innovation. Fujitsu remains at the forefront, pioneering initiatives like the Large Language Model and Automatic Knowledge Extraction to unlock unparalleled efficiencies and capabilities for network operators.

As the curtains draw on the Mobile World Congress, Greg Manganello and Fujitsu stand poised to lead the charge in this new frontier of network operations. With each new innovation, they reaffirm their commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the realm of AI-driven network management, solidifying their position as industry trailblazers.