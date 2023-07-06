Fubo Nabs Long-Time Spotify Exec As Head of Product Design

Fubo announced it has recruited Dan Sormaz as Senior Vice President of Design, tapping into the exec’s two decades of design experience.

Fubo is one of the leading streaming TV platforms, with an emphasis on sports programming. Sormaz worked at Spotify for ten years as Director and then VP of Design. He has also had stints at News Corporation, Boxee, and, most recently Sorare.

Sormaz will help Fubo continue to develop its user experience, including leveraging the company’s proprietary AI to make the platform more interactive.

“Dan is not only the best design leader in media that I know, he is also a great product strategist,” said Berkely. “I partnered closely with Dan at Spotify for several years and am so thrilled for him to lead our design team at Fubo. With the proliferation of so many streaming apps, the TV industry has become very fragmented and is not aligned with consumer needs. We believe Fubo’s aggregated content model solves this issue and, with Dan guiding us on delivering an intuitive and useful user experience, we are confident that we can evolve how consumers watch television.”

“Fubo really hits the sweet spot for me – I am so passionate about streaming, having spent more than a decade in that world across music, podcasts and video/TV, and I am a huge sports fan,” said Sormaz. “User experiences for streaming services reflect the ever-changing world around them. With an evolving content landscape, shifting consumer behaviors and emerging new technology, I believe we’re entering an exciting new era for TV streaming UX. I am looking forward to reuniting with Mike and working with the fantastic Fubo team to build what’s next for TV.”