FTC Sues to Block Meta From Purchasing VR Company Within

The Federal Trade Commission is moving to block Meta from purchasing VR company Within, calling it an “illegal acquisition.”

Lawmakers and regulators are becoming more critical of acquisitions in the tech industry, especially when it involves a larger, market-dominating company buying up a smaller rival. Within currently makes the popular Supernatural fitness app, a category Meta clearly wants a foothold in.

The FTC is concerned the acquisition is just the latest example of Meta trying to extend its dominance in the VR market through buyouts rather than fair competition.

“Instead of competing on the merits, Meta is trying to buy its way to the top,” said FTC Bureau of Competition Deputy Director John Newman. “Meta already owns a best-selling virtual reality fitness app, and it had the capabilities to compete even more closely with Within’s popular Supernatural app. But Meta chose to buy market position instead of earning it on the merits. This is an illegal acquisition, and we will pursue all appropriate relief.”

The complaint also alleges that Meta’s attempt to purchase Within will result in less competition than if the company was willing to invest the time and resources necessary to create its own app.