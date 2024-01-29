FTC Cracks Down On Intuit’s ‘Free’ Tax Service

The Federal Trade Commission has ordered Intuit to stop advertising its “free” tax service, saying the company “engaged in deceptive practices.”

Under US law, taxpayers that earn less than $69,000 per year can file their taxes free. While Intuit technically offers a free option, the company has faced ongoing accusations that it makes its free option difficult for users to find, thereby unfairly charging users who shouldn’t be paying.

The FTC has weighed in, upholding a decision by Chief Administrative Law Judge (ALJ), D. Michael Chappell “that Intuit has engaged in deceptive advertising in violation of Section 5 of the FTC Act and said that the defenses that Intuit raised lack merit.”

Under the FTC’s order, Intuit will not be allowed to market its services as “free” without significant changes to its current practices.