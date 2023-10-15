FTC Continues Its Opposition to Microsoft’s Activision Deal

Despite Microsoft completing its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the FTC is continuing its opposition.

Microsoft closed its Activision deal after the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority signed off on it. The EU previously signed off on the deal as well, leaving the FTC as the only major regulator still opposed.

According to Reuters, the US regulator has not changed its position and is appealing to keep its case alive.

“Microsoft and Activision’s new agreement with Ubisoft presents a whole new facet to the merger that will affect American consumers, which the FTC will assess as part of its ongoing administrative proceeding,” said spokeswoman Victoria Graham. “The FTC continues to believe this deal is a threat to competition.”

What once seemed like a long shot for Microsoft has turned into a done deal, with the odds now stacked against the FTC.