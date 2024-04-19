Frontier Communications Hit by Cyberattack

ISP Frontier Communications is the latest victim of a cyberattack and has been forced to shut down some systems in response.

According to an SEC filing, Frontier became aware of the breach on April 14, 2024. The company says bad actors gained access to portions of the company’s IT systems. In response, Frontier shut down parts of its systems to contain the breach.

Frontier says that shutting down its systems has caused disruptions to its operations. While it is still investigating the breach, the company does believe personally identifiable information was accessed.

Below is the company’s statement to the SEC:

On April 14, 2024, Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (the “Company”) detected that a third party had gained unauthorized access to portions of its information technology environment. Upon detection, the Company initiated its previously established cyber incident response protocols and took measures to contain the incident. As part of this process, the containment measures, which included shutting down certain of the Company’s systems, resulted in an operational disruption that could be considered material. Based on the Company’s investigation, it has determined that the third party was likely a cybercrime group, which gained access to, among other information, personally identifiable information. As of the date of this filing, the Company believes it has contained the incident and has restored its core information technology environment and is in the process of restoring normal business operations. The Company continues to investigate the incident, has engaged cybersecurity experts, and has notified law enforcement authorities. The Company does not believe the incident is reasonably likely to materially impact the Company’s financial condition or results of operations.

Users whose data was accessed will no doubt be contacted in the near future.