From Humble Beginnings to Snack Empire: The Remarkable Rise of Chomps

In the ever-evolving landscape of the snack industry, one company has emerged as a beacon of innovation and success: Chomps. Founded by Pete Maldonado and Rashid Ali, Chomps has redefined the meat snacks category with its commitment to health, quality, and ethical sourcing practices.

The journey of Chomps began in 2012 when Maldonado and Ali, fueled by a shared passion for healthier alternatives, set out to disrupt the traditional meat snacks market. Armed with just $6,500 of their own money, they embarked on a mission to create a better-for-you version of meat sticks that would appeal to health-conscious consumers.

Their timing couldn’t have been better. With the global meat snacks market booming, Maldonado and Ali saw an opportunity to innovate and fill a gap in the industry. They were determined to offer consumers a snack option that tasted great and aligned with their health and wellness goals.

“We wanted to remove the sugar and use grass-fed and grass-finished beef,” explains Maldonado. “We made something that tasted so much better and was a better nutritional product for us.”

Their commitment to quality and taste paid off handsomely. Chomps quickly gained traction, attracting a loyal following of health-conscious consumers who were eager for a healthier alternative to traditional meat snacks. By 2016, the company’s revenue had skyrocketed, thanks in part to a strategic partnership with Trader Joe’s.

“We kept doubling from there up until 2016, where we ten-x’d the business,” recalls Maldonado. “That was our very first retailer, and that was really just a game-changer for the business.”

But Chomps’ success didn’t stop there. The company has experienced explosive growth in recent years, resulting in nearly $250 million in retail sales in 2023 alone. This meteoric rise can be attributed to a combination of factors, including an increased focus on accessibility and inclusivity.

“What we realized in the last several years is our success is being driven through incrementality to the jerky set,” explains Maldonado. “The Chomps consumer isn’t necessarily eating Chomps because it’s a better jerky alternative. They’re eating it because it’s a high-protein, low-sugar, tasty, convenient snack.”

Moreover, Chomps’ commitment to ethical sourcing practices has resonated with consumers who are increasingly conscious of where their food comes from. From the outset, Maldonado and Ali have prioritized sourcing practices that are good for nutrition, the environment, and animal welfare.

“We want to make sure that the things that we’re doing in our sourcing practices are not only good for nutrition, it’s good for the environment, and it’s good for animal welfare,” says Maldonado. “These are the three main pillars of sourcing that we think about every day.”

As Chomps continues to expand its reach and impact, one thing is clear: this is just the beginning of an exciting journey for the company and its founders. With their unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, Maldonado and Ali are poised to lead Chomps to even greater heights in the years to come.