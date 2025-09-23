French Entrepreneur’s AI Platform Gigi Raises $8M to Challenge LinkedIn

In the fast-evolving world of professional networking, a new contender is emerging to challenge LinkedIn’s dominance, armed with artificial intelligence and a fresh approach to connecting professionals. Clara Gold, a French entrepreneur, initially set out to revolutionize dating apps but pivoted dramatically to create Gigi, an AI-powered platform that’s now positioning itself as a serious rival to the Microsoft-owned giant. According to a recent report in Business Insider, Gold scrapped her original dating app concept after realizing the potential for AI to transform how people build career connections, raising a total of $8 million in funding to fuel this vision.

Gigi’s core innovation lies in its use of AI to facilitate more intuitive and personalized networking, moving beyond static profiles and endless scrolling. The platform analyzes users’ professional histories, skills, and interests to suggest meaningful connections, much like a smart matchmaker for business opportunities. Investors are betting big on this model, with the startup attracting attention from venture firms that see AI as the key to disrupting entrenched players in the sector.

From Dating Algorithms to Career Matchmaking: The Pivot That Caught Investors’ Eyes

This shift wasn’t just a whim; it stemmed from Gold’s insights into human behavior patterns observed in her dating app prototype. As detailed in the Business Insider article, she noticed how AI could predict compatibility not just romantically but professionally, leading to a platform where users are matched based on complementary expertise and shared goals. Early adopters, including tech professionals in San Francisco, have praised Gigi for its beta features that include AI-driven conversation starters and virtual networking events.

Funding for Gigi has come from notable backers like Sequoia Capital, as noted in Crunchbase profiles, underscoring the platform’s appeal in a market hungry for innovation. With $8 million secured, the startup is expanding its team and refining its algorithms, aiming to launch fully by late 2025. This capital infusion reflects broader investor enthusiasm for AI in professional tools, as evidenced by similar ventures like Series, which raised $3 million for an AI texting-based network, per another Business Insider report.

The Broader AI Disruption in Professional Networking

LinkedIn, with its over 1 billion users, has long been the go-to for job searches and networking, but critics argue it’s become bloated with irrelevant content. Gigi aims to cut through that noise by emphasizing quality over quantity, using AI to curate feeds and recommend opportunities like advisory roles or contract gigs. A Substack piece by Elise Leise highlights how Gigi builds on users’ digital footprints to enhance optionality, noting early user testimonials about improved social clout and opportunity discovery.

Competitors are multiplying in this space, with OpenAI announcing its own AI-powered hiring platform set for 2026, as reported by TechCrunch. This move directly pits advanced AI against LinkedIn’s ecosystem, focusing on skill matching and certifications. For Gigi, the challenge is scaling while maintaining user trust, especially as privacy concerns around AI data usage loom large.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead for Gigi

Industry insiders point out that while AI promises efficiency, it also risks amplifying biases if not carefully managed. Gold’s team is addressing this by incorporating ethical AI frameworks, drawing lessons from predecessors like Bluejay, an AI startup that raised $4 million from ex-Amazon and Microsoft employees, according to Business Insider. Gigi’s French roots add a unique flavor, potentially appealing to European users wary of U.S.-centric platforms.

As 2025 progresses, Gigi’s success will hinge on user adoption and differentiation. With venture capital flowing into AI-driven social tools—evident in lists of promising startups from Business Insider—the platform could redefine how professionals network. For now, it’s a bold bet on AI’s role in fostering genuine connections, one that might just unseat the incumbents if executed flawlessly.