Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit

WebProBusiness

French Competition Authority Raids Nvidia Offices

The French Competition Authority has raided Nvidia's offices over concerns regarding anticompetitive behavior in the cloud computing market....
French Competition Authority Raids Nvidia Offices
Written by Staff
Thursday, September 28, 2023

    • The French Competition Authority has raided Nvidia’s offices over concerns regarding anticompetitive behavior in the cloud computing market.

    According to Reuters, neither the French Competition Authority nor Nvidia offered much in the way of comment. The agency is evidently looking at the larger cloud computing market and investigating concerns that established players could lock out smaller rivals.

    While Nvidia primarily makes GPUs, those chips are widely used in the artificial intelligence market and for AI-based cloud computing. As the world’s leading GPU maker, those factors were no doubt the reason for the agency’s scrutiny.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit


    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2023 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |