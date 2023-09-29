French Competition Authority Raids Nvidia Offices

The French Competition Authority has raided Nvidia’s offices over concerns regarding anticompetitive behavior in the cloud computing market.

According to Reuters, neither the French Competition Authority nor Nvidia offered much in the way of comment. The agency is evidently looking at the larger cloud computing market and investigating concerns that established players could lock out smaller rivals.

While Nvidia primarily makes GPUs, those chips are widely used in the artificial intelligence market and for AI-based cloud computing. As the world’s leading GPU maker, those factors were no doubt the reason for the agency’s scrutiny.