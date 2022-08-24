France Will Give People Who Trade Car for E-Bike €4,000

France is ramping up its efforts to go green, offering individuals €4,000 to trade their car for an e-bike.

Countries around the world are looking for ways to address climate change, with France trying to encourage individuals to give up their gasoline-powered cars in exchange for an eco-friendly e-bike. To sweeten the deal, The Times is reporting that France will give individuals €4,000 as an incentive.

The €4,000 is the maximum amount, available to low-income families in low-emission urban areas, although The Times does say each member of a family can qualify.

France’s plan is among the more aggressive ideas being pursued by countries. According to The Verge, Lithuania rolled out a similar plan, although that country’s incentives topped out at €1,000.

In addition to e-bikes, traditional bikes also qualify for the incentive.